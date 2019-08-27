(Clarinda) -- While much of the political attention is focused on 2020, KMAland residents face a sizable election in November.
For the first time, municipal and school board races in Iowa are combined into one general election November 5th. Monday was the first day for candidates to fill nomination papers for mayoral, city council and school board races. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News the combined election means changes in election preparations for her office.
"It definitely changes the approach," said Wellhausen, "but it also changes how we've restructured things, and how we look at things, as well as the amount of precinct officials we'll have, and the amount of ballots--we'll have a few more election ballots because of that."
Wellhausen says voters will also face another change, in that they will cast ballots at their general election precincts.
"They'll no longer vote at their city polling location or their school location," she said. "They all now follow the general election polling location. So, we encourage anybody unsure about what that polling location is, they can always give us a call, and we can tell them where exactly to go for this election."
Petitions must be returned by 5 p.m. September 19th for inclusion onto the election ballot. Wellhausen says each race requires a certain number of signatures.
"They'll need to get that affidavit of candidacy, and the signatures, as well," said Wellhausen. "We do encourage them just to contact our office for the number of signatures, because each city and each school does require a different amount of signatures. So, we encourage them to give us a call, or they contact their city clerk, or their school board secretary, as well."
She adds the dropoff locations for citywide and school board races are different.
"The school (board) candidates will file with the school (board) secretary on September 19th," she said. "They'll have until 5 p.m. to file with those individuals, and the city (candidates) will file here at the auditor's office until 5 p.m. that day. So, it is a little bit different in how that works, too."
Anyone with questions should contact Melissa Wellhausen's office at 712-542-3219, or your local county auditor's office.