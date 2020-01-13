(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne is launching a new initiative to recognize people in the state.
The "Iowan of the Week" is a new program that will honor and enshrine the work of unsung Iowans in the official Congressional record.
"One of my favorite parts of representing Iowa's Third Congressional District in Congress is celebrating outstanding Iowans for their contributions to their communities and recognizing their work to improve the lives of all their neighbors and all of Iowa," said Axne.
Each week, Axne will submit a statement to the Congressional record to recognize the work of the honoree.
"Each Iowan of the Week will have their story become part of the official Congressional record, and I will be sharing their stories of hard work and sacrifice on my social media accounts," said Axne.
Nominations are being accepted for the program. To nominate a deserving individual, you can write Axne's office. Contact information is available on Axne's website.