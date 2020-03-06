(KMAland) -- The quest to find Iowa's best burger is officially underway.
The contest, sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen's Association has started its nomination process, which will occur until March 10th.
Katie Olthoff from the Iowa Cattlemen's Association was a recent guest on "The Morning Routine" and discussed the contest.
"This is the 11th year of the contest," Olthoff said. "We are again taking nominations online for restaurants across the state. We'll narrow those down to 10, then we'll send out a panel of judges to taste test those burgers and crown a champion."
Olthoff adds that there are some requirements for a burger to eligible, and judges look for certain things when crowning a winner.
"The judges are looking for an all-beef patty, real beef, 100 percent-beef patty. Served on a bun or bread product." Olthoff said. "They're really looking for the taste and the quality of that beef itself."
This year's contest will be the 11th annual search for Iowa's best burger. The contest has been well-received in years past. Olthoff says there were nearly 7,00 votes in 2019 and the contest winner, Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa, benefited immensely from winning the contest.
"They had great success from being part of this," Olthoff said. "They went from serving about 200 burgers a week to about 200 burgers a night. We hear from our restaurants that win Iowa's best burger that they are doubling or tripling their wait staff afterward."
According to Olthoff, successes like the Wood Iron Grille's is a key reason the contest is held.
"We want to see people traveling to these restaurants and we want to see them ordering a burger," Olthoff said. "If you win Iowa's best burger once, you cannot win again. We really want to spread the love and recognize as many restaurants as possible."
Recent contest winners include Cafe Beaudelaire in Ames, Smokin' Hereford in Storm Lake and Chuckwagon Restaurant in Adair.
Individuals can make nominations by visiting iabeef.org. Photos of your favorite burger can be shared on Twitter by tweeting #IABest Burger. The nomination period will close at 5 p.m. on March 10th and the winner will be announced on May 1st with the kickoff of beef month in Iowa.
Olthoff was a guest on Thursday's "Morning Routine" program. The complete interview with Olthoff can be heard below.