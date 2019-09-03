(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man has been selected to help improve Page County's safety conditions.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the selection of Thomas Nordhues as the county's new safety coordinator. Nordhues joins the county with more than 20 years of experience in environmental health and safety. From May of 1994 to December of last year, he served as safety and environmental coordinator at Pella Corporation in Shenandoah. During that time, he took multiple safety education and training classes. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says Nordhues' experience gave him an edge over other candidates.
"His knowledge level, and the fact that he had worked so hard with that program for the start," said Armstrong. "He helped develop that for Pella. He had a good knowledge level on safety, and did a great job in getting them (Pella) from about 50 incidents a year down to 2-to-3."
Most recently, he served as an estimator at Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Company of Norwalk. Nordhues was in the second group of three candidates interviewed for the position late last week. County officials began the search anew after one candidate from the original group of four interviewed turned the job down. Nordhues is expected to join the county September 10th.