(Jefferson City) -- Northwest Missouri residents victimized by flooding and severe weather this spring and summer have only a few days to sign up for disaster assistance.
Next Monday, September 9th is the deadline for homeowners, renters and business owners suffering losses or damages between April 29th through July 5th to apply for assistance through FEMA and the U.S. Small Business administration. The disaster declaration covers 26 counties in Missouri, including Atchison and Holt counties. Angela Byrd is a spokesperson for FEMA. Byrd says the type of assistance received is determined on a case-by-case basis.
"It all depends on the significance of the damage done," said Byrd. "Those that are homeowners, those that are renters, will be able to receive assistance."
Byrd says there's two ways to apply for that assistance.
"If they have not applied for disaster assistance, they can do so," she said. "They can do that online at disasterassistance.gov, or they can reach out and speak to a representative at our 800-number, 1-800-621-3362."
The FEMA phone lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.