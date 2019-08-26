(Omaha) -- U.S. Army Corp of Engineers officials report another milestone in continuing levee repairs along the Missouri River.
Corps officials say a breach closure was completed on L-550 near Watson Saturday. The initial closure of breach L-550A-1 stops the inflow of water, allowing for the start of follow-up construction activities aimed at increasing the level of flood risK management to approximately the 4% annual chance exceedance--or 25-year level--for this section of the L-550 levee system until the entire system can be fully rehabilitated. Weston Solutions, Incorporated of West Chester, Pennsylvania was awarded the original contract of more than $22 million in June. Construction began on July 8th.
Corps officials say more than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers and tributaries experienced significant damage stemming from the March flooding. Tom Brady of the corps' Northwestern Division Readiness and Contingency Operations says work continues with phase one, which involves closing or repairing breaches where most critical infrastructure and population centers are at risk. Brady says planning is also underway on phase two, which entails full repairs.
"We have been developing project information reports--or PIRs," said Brady. "These PIRs frame repair strategies, and determine the economic feasibility of repairing eligible levees. Of the 182 requests for rehab assistance, we've thus far approved 67 of these requests, and they have been subsequently been transitioning to engineering design or construction. A few of the full construction projects have already begun to commence."
Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees, repair of the entire system will take an extended period of time.