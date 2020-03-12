(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State officials have postponed in-person classes at its Maryville and Gladstone campuses until March 23rd.
In an email to students and staff Thursday morning, Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski announced the decision was due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation and world. While saying there are no confirmed coronavirus impacts to the Northwest campus, he says the school "recognizes the virus spreading quickly, and we continue to heed the recommendations of public health organizations," Jasinski writes the decision to postpone in-person classes was made "out of abundance of caution for students and employees, and to minimize the spread of the disease.'
With in-person classes shut down, Jasinski says students should continue coursework, internships and profession-based experiences as directed by faculty and advisors. He adds the decision allows members of the school's campus community who traveled this week to assess their level of exposure and take precautions.