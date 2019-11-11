(Shenandoah) -- Hearings regarding two properties deemed mark Tuesday's Shenandoah City Council agenda.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall, the council will hold two hearings requested by recipients of nuisance letters--Paul Burton for property at 1201 West Lowell, and Trent Tiemeyer, regarding property at 1119 West Valley. Also on the agenda: action regarding a partial payment for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport's airfield pavement rehabilitation project to Denco Highway Construction Company totaling more than $24,400, and the transfer of properties at 206 and 210 East Sheridan to Robert and Sally Iske, and North Highway 59 to Gil and Kim Gee.
The council will also consider the city's 2019 annual Urban Renewal Report, as well as an effort establishing a Native American national holiday.