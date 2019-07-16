(Bondurant) -- State Senator Zach Nunn is deferring a potential run for the Republican nomination in Iowa's Third Congressional District.
The Bondurant senator will instead join an international election monitoring team that will deploy to Ukraine this week for a snap Parliamentary election. Nunn is a former White House cybersecurity director and served in the military. Since May, Nunn has been conducting a listening tour across the 16 counties of the district as he contemplated running in the GOP primary.
In a statement Monday, Nunn said, "We received overwhelmingly positive support from everyday Iowans. Going forward, we're still deeply committed to serving, working for Iowans and helping improve communities."
Nunn's decision to not run leaves four declared candidates for the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne in 2020: former Congressman David Young, retired Army Colonel Bill Schafer, marketing profession Joshua Schoenblatt and Ankeny School Board Member Brad Huss.
In a previous interview with KMA following his announcement, Young said he doesn't believe Axne is doing a good job.
"I just don't see good representation there right now from our current representative," Young said. "A lot of people have been contacting me and encouraging me to run. I love this country and I love this district. I've always said that during the four years I served, I had the best bosses in the world."
"When (Democrats) are talking about -- and not in a shy way -- socialist policies such as the Green New Deal and Medicare for all, we cannot go down that road," he added. "We are a country built on the principles of liberty and freedom. We have to make sure those are still enshrined."
Following Young's announcement in May, Axne said she is ready for any challenge in 2020.
"I visit every county every month," said Axne, "and I told Iowans that I would work for them, and that's exactly what I'm doing. I believe that I reaching out even further into our rural communities--even more than I was able to do in the general election--and, by the way, did pretty well in really Republican areas in the election."
The latest filing data from the Federal Election Commission shows Axne nearly $841,000 cash on hand for her campaign, while Young has just over $342,000 on hand. Schoenblatt is the only other candidate to file data with the FEC; he had $322 on hand in May.