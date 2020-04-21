(Pickering) -- Authorities in northwest Missouri located a missing woman Tuesday after a three-hour search.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says deputies were called to the area of 190th and Hawk Road -- approximately four miles west of Pickering -- around 7 a.m. Callers reported an endangered woman had gone missing and her vehicle was found on a pond dam in a field.
Authorities deployed Nodaway County Sheriff's K-9 Bolt for tracking, Maryville Police provided a drone and ATV and the Midwest Regional Dive Team was called in for assistance in the search. Around 10:15 a.m., searchers located the injured woman in a ditch in a wooded ravine.
The woman -- who was not named by authorities -- was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville for treatment.