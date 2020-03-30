(Bridgewater) -- The tornado that touched down five miles southeast of Bridgewater Saturday afternoon has been rated as an EF-1 by the National Weather Service.
A storm survey team from the Weather Service in Des Moines reports the twister first touchdown at 1:59 p.m. along the Adair/Adams County line and moved to the northeast. The tornado had wind speeds of 95 miles per hour, traveled approximately four-and-a-half miles, and eventually lifted south of Fontanelle at 2:15 p.m. The max width of the twister was 80 yards. Officials say two machine sheds were destroyed at a farmstead, but no injuries were reported.
The tornado in Adair County was among several tornado warned storms in the state on Saturday. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the severe storm damage during her COVID-19 press conference Sunday afternoon.
"A tornado did cause damage in Oelwein, including an apartment building where 12 families were impacted and are being assisted by the Red Cross," Reynolds said. "A farm in Adair County also sustained damage due to the storm. We are just grateful that these families are safe, and we will be assisting them in their recovery."
Storm survey results can be found on the National Weather Service website, weather.gov.