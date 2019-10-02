(Bedford) – Straightline winds tore through Taylor County Tuesday evening.
That’s according to a National Weather Service survey team that inspected storm damage in the county Wednesday. The survey team was sent to the county following multiple reports of building and tree damage east of Bedford the night before.
Weather service officials say straightline winds at speeds of 60-to-90 mph were recorded between 6:35 to 6:48 p.m. Damage was reported in an area stretching from the intersection of Highway 148 and 322nd Street about 6 miles south of Bedford to west of the intersection of Highway 2 and Utah Avenue, about 4 miles west of the Taylor-Ringgold County line, or 9 miles east of Bedford.
No injuries were reported in the storm.