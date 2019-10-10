(Shenandoah) -- Another Shenandoah family has stepped forward in a major fundraising campaign.
Recently, former Shenandoah residents Bob and Kathy Sweeney announced a pledge to the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation. Foundation board member Chuck Offenburger says another donations are sought as part of the foundation's Family Challenge campaign.
"They've committed to donating $10,000--a thousand dollars a year over the next 10 years--provided we can meet the match," said Offenburger. "The match is that each of the last four years of this challenge, we have to come up with 25 families to match their initial gift--their initial pledge--of $10,000. If you do the math real quick with me, 100 families over four years doing that, that would generate over a million dollars to the Shenandoah Community Schools."
The Pat and Julie O'Hara family is the second to answer the challenge. Speaking on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program, Julie says her family has a vested interest in the school district, and foundation.
"Obviously, I serve on the board, so I believe in the foundation," said O'Hara, "and believe in education for our kids. Pat is a third generation O'Hara, graduating from Shenandoah. Our kids are the fourth. Rebecca--our oldest daughter--graduated from Shenandoah in 2012. Hailey's a senior this year, so she'll graduate this spring. And Connor--it sounds crazy to say--will be a graduate of the class of 2027."
Julie says her family decided to donate after a so-called "a-ha" moment.
"Pat and I, when I threw this idea to him that we step up, and be the next family to do it," she said, "the $10,000 sounded huge. Then, you think a thousand dollars a year sounds huge, as well. But when you break it down, it's really not even a hundred dollars a month to set aside to be able to make that pledge of $1,000 a year. So, when we broke it down like that, it really was an 'a-ha' moment--especially for him--to say, yeah, we can make that work."
The O'Hara's follow the Corby and Jean Fichter family--the first to answer the foundation's family challenge. More information on the campaign is available on the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation's website. There's a link with our webstory at kmaland.com.