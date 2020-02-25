(Clarinda) -- A correctional officer at Clarinda Correctional Facility was assaulted Monday by an inmate.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says an officer was escorting two inmates to their units around 3:05 p.m., when one of the inmates unexpectedly attacked the officer. The inmate landed several closed-fist strikes to the officer's face and head, before he was restrained. Additional officers responded and placed the inmate in restraints.
The officer was evaluated by CCF medical staff and then taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center for further evaluation. The DOC says he is believed to have suffered bruising and soreness. The inmate was not injured. The incident remains under investigation.