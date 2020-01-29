(Prescott) -- A traffic stop south of Prescott led to the arrest of an Oklahoma City man on drug charges Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop near Quince Avenue and 210th Street around 12:10 p.m. Following an investigation, 55-year-old Duane Sickles was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine--second offense--and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sickles was transported to the Adams County Jail and was booked in on $2,300 bond. K9 Baxo assisted with the investigation.