(Shenandoah) -- Despite the coronavirus threat--and the need for social distancing across the country--services to area veterans continue.
That's according to Janet Olsen, Page County Veterans' Affairs executive director, and commander of Shenandoah's American Legion post. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Olsen says the doors of her office are still open to veterans.
"It's very important in this time of need that we do not close these doors," said Olsen. "So, this office is open. We're asking you to give us a call if you're going to stop in, and only one client at a time. And, of course, 24 hours a day, I'm available on the telephone.
"It's slowed down. We're still helping clients. We're still doing claims, and all the claim centers are still open. So, on that side, that's a good note," she added.
Olsen's office is located in Shenandoah, so it's not affected by the county courthouse's closure. In addition, Olsen has sent letters to veterans in Coin, Blanchard, College Springs and Yorktown, offering to shop and deliver groceries and medication for them.
"Now, this thing isn't over," said Olsen. "And, it is a little scary. But, they need to know we're here for them, and so does the whole community. So, if this thing does get worse, that will be open to every single citizen in town, and we will be helping you out."
Olsen, however, says Page County V-A is not providing transportation for veterans to medical clinics in other communities.
"We just can't ask our volunteer drivers to endanger themselves," said Olsen, "and everything in Omaha, Lincoln, Des Moines is shutting down. If you have an appointment, make sure and call first, because it's probably going to be postponed. And, if you need to go and drive yourself, we'll make sure you get some gas money, and get reimbursed. But, be careful with this. if it isn't a dire need, I think it's time to put it on hold until this passes."
However, she notes that Shenandoah's V-A Community-Based Outpatient Clinic remains open to patients. In addition, all American Legion events in Page County are canceled for the next four weeks.
"We've canceled our District 7 meeting for this weekend," said Olsen, "and the county meeting for Thursday evening is canceled. Things just need to take a quieter note. Our Easter egg hunt is canceled, and all of our local meetings is canceled--with the exception of my e-board. There will be no meal, but we will have an e-board meeting, and our color guard will stand. If they're needed, they are there."
Anyone in need of Page County V-A's services can contact Janet Olsen at 712-246-4254 or her cell phone, 712-215-0827. You can hear the full interview with Janet Olsen on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.