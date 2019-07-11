(Omaha) -- Flood victims still needing clothing or other items have a place to turn to this weekend.
Omaha's St. Piux X Catholic Church holds its annual Ann's Attic and Garage Sale Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Located at 6905 Blondo, the church has sponsored the event for approximately three decades.
"For at least the last 30 years, St. Pius on a weekend in the month of July has asked their parishioners to collect clothing in a good condition," said Jim Waldron, a church parishioner and volunteer, "but clean and folded. We open up our gym and our parish center."
Waldron says the sale features numerous items of men's, women's, and children's clothing at low prices--especially for those who lost items during this past spring's flooding.
"We assume that people not only have lost their housing," he said, "but they've also lost their clothing items and personal belongings that they may need more of, because the property has been damaged."
In addition, a number of appliances are offered in the garage sale portion of the event.
"The garage sale is mostly household utensils," said Waldron. "We don't sell any electronic items. We can't take the risk of an electronic failure. But, we have all sorts of kitchen items, plates, silverware people have donated to assist in this project. But, it's hardly a fundraiser--it's more to assist the community."
Waldron adds people can fill bring a bag on Saturday, and fill it with any type of clothing item for a buck. For more information, contact the church at 402-558-8446.