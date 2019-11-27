(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man faces a long list of charges following a pursuit in Mills County.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a 2013 Nissan around 2 a.m. Tuesday for allegedly traveling 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. Authorities say the vehicle attempted to elude law enforcement, traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle eventually crashed near 195th Street and Bunge Avenue.
Following a brief foot pursuit, deputies arrested 41-year-old Jacob B. Tuttle. Tuttle is charged with second-degree theft, eluding, controlled substance violation, OWI -- first offense -- felon in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to maintain control, speeding and no valid driver's license. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Omaha.
Tuttle is being held in the Mills County Jail on $50,000 bond.