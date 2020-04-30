(Tabor) -- An Omaha man is in custody on numerous charges following his arrest in Tabor Thursday.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies received information about a vehicle pursuit initiated by the Iowa State Patrol entering Tabor on Waubonsie Avenue. Deputies located the vehicle abandoned behind a church at the intersection of South and Center streets in Tabor. Meanwhile, Tabor Police located a male running north between residences. He was taken into custody without incident.
Authorities say the suspect -- identified as 25-year-old Shawn Tesori -- was found to be in possession of stolen items from a vehicle in Tabor and from a vehicle in Omaha. The Fremont County K9 was deployed and located additional items stolen from both locations. The vehicle he was in was reported stolen out of Omaha.
Tesori was charged with second-degree theft, eluding, reckless driving, speeding, failure to obey a stop sign, burglary and two counts of fifth-degree theft. Authorities say more charges are pending.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Tabor Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Fremont County K9 Unit all participated in the arrest.