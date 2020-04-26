(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man was hospitalized following a one-vehicle accident in Council Bluffs Sunday morning.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, emergency crews were sent to the area of Indian Creek and Creek Top Street for a reported vehicle in the creek around 9:10 a.m. A passing Union Pacific train crew had spotted the vehicle.
Upon arrival, first responders found a red Ford Explorer had driven through a metal guard rail and concrete barrier. The vehicle had fallen about 12 feet down into a culvert, landing on its wheels. The vehicle was in approximately 1-to-2 feet of water.
The driver of the vehicle, 74-year-old Keith Cunningham of Omaha, was extricated from the vehicle by the Council Bluffs Fire Department. He was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police say Cunningham had been reported missing in Omaha and may have been suffering from a medical condition. An investigation into the accident continues by the Council Bluffs Police Special Operations Traffic Unit.