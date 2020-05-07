(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to three years in prison for robbing a Council Bluffs bank.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 50-year-old Patrick Spagnotti was sentenced this week to 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. In April 2019, Spagnotti handed a note to a teller at a US Bank in Council Bluffs that demanded money. Spagnotti fled the bank with over $4,300 in cash and was eventually stopped after leading authorities on a high-speed chase.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Great Plains Violent Crimes Task Force. It was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.