(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison time for trying to solicit sex with a teenager in Council Bluffs.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced that 40-year-old John Daniel Nielsen, Sr. was sentenced this week to three years in prison, followed by five years probation. Authorities say in February, Nielsen arranged a meeting at a Council Bluffs motel with a person he thought was a 15-year-old female, but was actually an undercover police officer.
Nielsen traveled from Omaha to Council Bluffs for the purpose of a sexual encounter and was arrested at the motel. The case was investigated by the FBI, Omaha Police, Council Bluffs Police, Mills County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln Police, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.