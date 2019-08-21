(Council Bluffs) -- A 40-year-old Omaha man is headed to prison for his role in a sex trafficking ring in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa, 40-year-old Terrance Terrell Jackson was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison -- followed by seven years of supervised release -- after he was found guilty of sex trafficking involving force. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger.
The conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force. On May 11, 2018, an undercover law enforcement officer responded to an advertisement on an internet website offering sexual services from a person identified as “Savannah.” A meeting was arranged between “Savannah” and an undercover officer at a hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska. “Savannah” arrived at the agreed to location and was arrested by law enforcement.
Law enforcement determined Jackson had placed the ad that offered the services of “Savannah” and had driven her to Lincoln to meet the undercover officer. Investigation revealed Jackson had been offering the services of “Savannah” by placing ads on internet web sites beginning in late 2017. When a date was arranged, Jackson transported “Savannah” to agreed to locations, including Omaha and Council Bluffs, for acts of prostitution. The investigation determined Jackson had physically assaulted “Savannah” to ensure she would participate in acts of prostitution, having injured her seriously enough to have her hospitalized on several occasions.
The investigation was done by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force; Lincoln Police Department; Omaha Police Department; and the Council Bluffs Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.