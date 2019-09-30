(Council Bluffs) -- Two Omaha residents face an involuntary manslaughter charge following a May shooting death in Council Bluffs.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber announced that a grand jury has returned indictments for 25-year-old Jonathan Alan Echtinaw and 23-year-old Carissa Lynn Kendall earlier this month for the death of 18-year-old Ethan Edgar of Hutchinson, Kansas. Wilber says the incident took place on May 6th and began in Omaha when a woman reported her car stolen.
"She reported it stolen and somebody spotted it in Council Bluffs," said Wilber. "For lack of a better word, a posse gets together, four or five different vehicles are then searching Council Bluffs trying to find this stolen vehicle."
Wilber says the group followed the car through Council Bluffs, before an altercation occurred near 9th Avenue and Main Street.
“A kind of a high-speed chase ensued, and they lost the vehicle. Then two different cars that had been involved and had spotted it at the Fas Mart,” said Wilber.
Wilber says the group then cornered the stolen vehicle. Prosecutors say Echtinaw fired the shots, while Kendall drove the vehicle.
"One vehicle pulled in front of the car at the gas pumps to block it in, another pulled behind,” said Wilber. “The driver of the stolen vehicle tries to get away, bashed into the car that's behind him and that's when the shots are fired."
Edgar then drove to the area of 5th Avenue and South Main Street where he crashed. He was taken to an Omaha hospital and pronounced dead. If convicted, Echtinaw and Kendall both face up to two years in prison. They are both scheduled for arraignment on October 4th with a jury trial scheduled for November 12th.