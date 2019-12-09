(Glenwood) -- At least three drug-related arrests took place in Mills County over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Thomas Lee Chalupa and 32-year-old Lateeka Teara Flowers, both of Omaha, were arrested early Friday morning near the intersection of Bunge Avenue and 189th Street. Chalupa was charged with 2nd degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Flowers, meanwhile, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of a controlled substance. Chalupa is being held in the Mills County Jail on $7,000 bond. Flowers was released from custody.
A Red Oak man also faces drug charges in Mills County. The sheriff's office says 35-year-old Matthew Daniel Sloan was arrested early Saturday morning near the intersection of Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 34 for possession of a controlled substance/delivery and possession of contraband. Sloan is being held in the county jail on $30,000 bond.
Other arrests and accident information is available with the Mills County Sheriff's Office's weekend report published here: