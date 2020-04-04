(Corning) — An Omaha woman faces drug and other charges following her arrest in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Quincy Street in Corning around 12:30 p.m. Friday to assist the Department of Human Services with a case. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 36-year-old Venessa Elizabeth Jennings on charges of possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment and gathering where controlled substances are unlawfully used.
Jennings was taken to the Adams County Jail and released pending further court proceedings. Authorities say the case remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.