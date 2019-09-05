(Malvern) -- An Omaha woman faces drug and child endangerment charges following her arrest in Mills County.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 27-year-old Brittney Marie Hunter around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Hunter was arrested at the intersection of Highway 34 and 280th Street, approximately five miles west of Malvern. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of child endangerment.
She was taken to the Mills County Jail on $10,000 bond.