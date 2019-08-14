(Council Bluffs) -- One suspect is in custody, and another is sought after a carjacking and high speed chase through Iowa and Nebraska early Tuesday evening.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Justine Baker of Omaha was arrested on Iowa charges of 1st degree robbery, eluding while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, 2nd degree theft and 5th degree theft. Shortly after 6 p.m., Pottawattamie County deputies were sent to the area of Interstate 29 and I-680 near the Morman Bridge for a carjacking with shots fired. Authorities allege the vehicle--a white GMC pickup--was stolen by a white male and white female. A deputy later located the vehicle southbound on I-29 near the 57 mile marker at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Continuing southbound, the vehicle traveled into Omaha on I-480. Omaha Police then spotted the vehicle near 13th and Cass Streets, where it was detained. Baker was taken into custody. The adult male was not located.
A preliminary investigation indicates Baker and the male suspect drove off in a 1992 Chevy truck without paying for gas from the DeSoto Bend Mini Mart. One of the store's owners located the vehicle on 145th Street near I-680, and blocked the road with his pickup. Authorities say the male driver rammed the vehicle blocking the road and fired shots. The male suspect and Baker then got into the truck blocking the road, and fled. The suspects' original vehicle was a stolen vehicle from Saunders County.
Baker is being held in the Douglas County Jail on charges relating to the stolen vehicle driven in Omaha. The investigation into the male suspect's identity continues.