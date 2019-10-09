(Glenwood) -- An online fundraiser is underway for a Mills County family who lost their home and belongings in a fire this week.
On Monday, the fire destroyed the Huskins family home located on Highway 275 between Glenwood and Tabor. Friends of the family say the family was not home at the time of the blaze, but lost four dogs and all of their belongings. The house is considered a total loss.
Friends have organized an online fundraiser through GoFundMe to help the family replace their losses. For more information or to donate, visit the donation page.