(Essex-Hamburg) -- School buildings may be closed, but the learning hasn't stopped in at least two KMAland school districts during the coronavirus crisis.
Like other districts, schools in Essex and Hamburg are closed until April 13th, in accordance with Governor Kim Reynolds' guidelines. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent in both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Wells says the COVID-19 related shutdown has impacted families. But, students are continuing classes through online learning systems.
"Many people still have to work," said Wells. "Daycare is an issue. For our staff, they've been working for more than two weeks on on-line learning, so both schools are really well prepared. Students are learning online. Teachers are communicating via ZOOM and on-line platforms. So. school is continuing. It's not the same, of course. But, it is moving forward, and will continue until April 13th, and maybe further than that if the state ends of closing our schools."
Wells says both districts are also providing meals to students who usually eat breakfast and lunch at school.
"Hamburg started on Wednesday doing that," he said. "We are serving 130 meals, currently. Then, Essex will begin that on Monday. So, we want to make sure the kids have food. We can also exchange packets of information, and get information out that way."
However, the coronavirus threat has meant the cancellation of school events. Wells feels particularly bad for Essex seniors, who face the loss of prom and graduation if the coronavirus shutdown continues.
"If we return to school on April 13th," said Wells, "some of those events will be able to happen. Perhaps some track meets will be able to happen. If not, we'll follow the guidelines that the state has put in place. We're looking at moving prom and graduation into the summer, because we want to experience those things. A lot of our girls have bought beautiful dresses, and are prepared for the prom, which is supposed to be April 17th. We anticipate it will still happen, but we may have it July. We'll just have to see how this whole coronavirus thing moves forward."
Another event scrapped due to coronavirus restraints was the joint Essex-Hamburg School Board meeting scheduled Wednesday. The superintendent says prohibition of events with 10 people or more forced the meeting's cancellation.
"Both boards indicated they're willing, and want to continue our sharing arrangements," he said. "We'll move forward in that direction, and hopefully, in June and July, the board will get together in more details on how things have gone, and how they would like to see them go in the future."
Both the Essex and Hamburg School Boards approved resolutions ensuring contracted and salaried employees, plus hourly and nonexempt staffers are paid through the shutdown. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells with the webstory at kmaland.com.