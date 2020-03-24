(Des Moines) -- Services are back online for Bank Iowa customers following an outage over the weekend.
On Friday, London-based bank technology company Finastra took its servers offline in response to a ransomware attack. The company provides online services for more than 9,000 banks and financial institutions worldwide. Bank Iowa -- which has locations in 23 Iowa communities was one of the institutions affected by the disruption. Bank Iowa President & CEO Jim Plagge told customers in a video statement Tuesday that services are fully restored.
"In the simplest of terms, our software provider experienced a security incident early Friday morning, March 20th," said Plagge. "As a result, our service provider took immediate actions to protect all sensitive information. This led to online and mobile banking systems being unavailable. We were one of hundreds of financial institutions throughout the United States whose online and mobile banking services went offline on Friday because of this security issue."
Plagge says they do not believe any personal data of their customers was compromised.
"I want to assure you that your personal data and information are and remain secure," said Plagge. "I'm also pleased to share that Bank Iowa has not experienced any unauthorized activity on our networks. Our service provider simply wanted to ensure that the integrity of their servers was sound before bringing them back online."
Over the weekend, mobile and online banking services were unavailable for Bank Iowa customers. Individual branches offered to manually increase account balances to make-up for any automatic payments that were scheduled to be deposited or withdrawn. Plagge says the timing of the incident was unfortunate with many people off work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"While I realized this has created numerous headaches for our customers, we believe that they took the right actions," said Plagge. "We take the safety of your personal data and financial information seriously and this down time is a reflection of those strong beliefs."
Bank Iowa is offering refunds for overdraft or other fees that were incurred due to the service outage. For more information, contact the Bank Iowa e-Banking team at (844) 226-5421.