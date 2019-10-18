(Shenandoah) -- Open enrollment is now underway for Medicare Part D plans for 2020.
The open enrollment period began Tuesday and runs through December 7th and is the only chance to change your policy for the coming year. Alissa McGinnis is president of United Group Insurance's Shenandoah location. She says even if you are happy with your current plan, the open enrollment period is a good opportunity to review any changes.
"You do want to check your coverage annually," said McGinnis. "Plans change every year is why. The monthly premiums, the drug lists and the coverages all change every year. The plan that you had last year may have had some significant changes that you need to be aware of."
In addition to possible changes with your policy, McGinnis says you need to review your health situation each year to see if a change in policy is needed.
"Have you started taking more prescriptions or even higher priced ones or have you gotten off a few medications or switched to generics?," said McGinnis. "All of this factors into which plan is best for you and will save you the most money."
McGinnis says those with a current Medicare Part D plan should have received information from their current insurance company that explains any potential changes for the coming year.
"Let's say last year you had a $4 generic, and something happened and that is now on their $10 or $15 list, you're going to want to know that to look and see if there is another plan that likes your drug better," said McGinnis. "We've got a process that we can put you into. We run your drug list through and try to see what plan fits you best."
In addition to Medicare, open enrollment on the individual health insurance Marketplace opens on November 1st for anybody under 65. McGinnis says there are few more options for individual health insurance in 2020.
"Both Medica and Wellmark are on the Marketplace," said McGinnis. "In order to get either one of these plans, we have to enroll via the Marketplace. It's a little complicated to go through that enrollment process on that website, but we will be glad to help and walk you through it and go through it with you."
McGinnis says even if you want to keep your current individual plan, you need to log into the Marketplace and update your information for 2020 to continue receiving your subsidy. For more information or questions, contact McGinnis at (712) 246-4200.
McGinnis was a recent guest on KMA's Dean and Friends Show. You can hear her full interview below.