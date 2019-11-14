(Council Bluffs) -- Three suspects involved in an opioid selling ring busted in Council Bluffs last year face federal prison time.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 35-year-old Kentriss Thomas Rhodes, 33-year-old Ashley S. Fleming and 45-year-old Antoine Sanders, all of Chicago, were sentenced by District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance--oxycodone. The investigation began in August of last year, when Council Bluffs Police responded to a call from the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee regarding a report of a fraudulent prescription drug presented at the store's pharmacy. Police arrested two individuals who presented the forged prescription, then obtained assistance from the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Agency.
DNE and DEA officials determined that the two arrested persons were working for a Chicago organization that was selling out groups of people to obtain oxycodone by forging prescription and presenting them to area pharmacies. Authorities alleged Rhodes, Fleming and Sanders used vulnerable adults from Cedar Rapids to present forged prescriptions for the oxycodone. Using this method, the suspects obtained oxycodone from Council Bluffs, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and other locations in Iowa, in addition to pharmacies in Nebraska, Illinois, Missouri and South Dakota. The three reportedly obtained, or attempted to obtain, more than 6,500 oxycodone bills through the use of fraudulent prescriptions during a nine-month period.
Rhodes was sentenced to six years in prison, while Fleming must serve 46 months in prison. Sanders received a 110-month sentence. All three were also ordered to serve three years of supervised release once their prison terms end.