(Hamburg) -- What's next for the Hamburg School District in the wake of a third rejection of state certification of high school classes?
That question was the focus of a special public meeting Thursday evening at the Marnie Simons Elementary School gym. School officials set the special meeting in the wake of the State Education Board's decision last week not to grant Hamburg certification to resume high school classes next school year under a career academy format. The board's 9-0 vote on the request was the third such rejection for certification within the past year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says about 40 people attended the meeting, which covered the state ed board's decision, and the options still available for high school students.
"Really, nothing has changed in Hamburg, and we wanted the community to know that," said Wells. "We also wanted to discuss that we're still talking with Sidney about a tuition agreement, and we wanted to explain the process of open enrollment, so students would like to go where they want to for high school. So, students filled out their open enrollment papers."
Wells says input received at Thursday's meeting indicated patrons hope for an extension of the current tuition agreement allow Hamburg high school students to attend classes in Sidney. He says the district is also interested in discussions with Sidney regarding a two-way whole grade sharing arrangement.
"You know, our choices are very limited," he said. "Sidney and Shenandoah are the only two districts that touch ours. Missouri and Nebraska border the other side of our districts. They do not have a lot of choices, but I thought people have always been pretty open to sharing when we can.
"It was shared at me at that meeting, we'd like to see two-way sharing (with Sidney). Instead of us just shipping kids off, we'd like to have kids coming into our district, and sharing kids both ways," Wells added.
Additionally, Wells says Hamburg hopes to continue sharing positions and services with the Essex School District, where he is also superintendent.
"We just want to maintain the sharing we're currently doing to offer as many programs as possible," he said. "There's a couple of teachers from Hamburg that could help with career academies, which is part of the plan next year for Essex. So, that might extend some sharing, but for the most part, just maintaining our current sharing with them. It's been a great relationship, and Essex (residents) are great people, so we appreciate that."
A special meeting between the Essex and Hamburg School Boards takes place March 19th. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.