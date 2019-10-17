(KMAland) -- Many Iowans will visit pumpkin patches, apple orchards and farms during the fall. These trips can be fun and educational, but also come with certain risks.
Barb Fuller, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Specialist, joined Thursday's Dean and Friends show to discuss some of the risks that come with these trips and how they can be prevented.
Fuller notes that certain products have caused problems over the past few years.
"There are some food safety risks to be considered when you're making those fun little journeys this fall, especially apple cider when it's not pasteurized," Fuller said.
Fuller adds that there are ways to ensure that your apple cider is safe.
"One way to handle that is to take it home and bring it to a boil and that would kill the possible pathogens, those things that make you sick," Fuller said.
According to Fuller, hand-washing is critical after visiting apple orchards or pumpkin patches.
"Always wash your hands when you leave or when you get home before you eat," Fuller said.
If someone believes they became ill due to consuming any food or drink, they should call 1-844IowaSic.
Fuller was a recent guest on Thursday's Dean & Friends Show. You can hear the full interview below.