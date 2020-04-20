(Des Moines) -- Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have opted to cancel RAGBRAI in 2020.
The 48th annual bicycle ride was scheduled to take place July 19-25 and included stops in Le Mars, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa and Clinton. After discussing with the overnight towns and other organizers, the event's committee made the decision to cancel the event.
The 2021 version of RAGBRAI will use the same route and is scheduled for July 25-31. For more information and for refund information, visit the event's website.