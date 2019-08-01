(Creston) -- An Adair County man faces multiple charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a 50-minute pursuit Wednesday morning.
According to the Creston Police Department, officers observed a driver known to have a barred drivers license around 9 a.m. The officer approached the individual -- identified as 40-year-old Michael Ross Waddingham of Orient -- and learned that he had a warrant for parole violation in Adair County.
Authorities say Waddingham then fled the scene in his vehicle, leading law enforcement on a chase into Madison County. Authorities used spike strips to end the pursuit southwest of Winterset.
Waddingham is charged with felony eluding, driving while barred, possession of marijuana -- third offense -- possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine over five grams and parole violation.
He is being held without bond in the Union County Jail. Creston Police were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and sheriff's offices from Adams, Adair, Madison and Union counties.