(Creston) -- An Orient man was injured in a two vehicle wreck in Union County Monday.
According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a wreck around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and 130th Street, approximately six miles northwest of Creston. Authorities say a 17-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra on 130th Street. The teen did not see the other vehicle coming and pulled out into the intersection, causing a collision.
The driver of the second vehicle -- 28-year-old Dillon Harry Phillip -- was taken to Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston with undisclosed injuries. No further details were released.