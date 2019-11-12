(Shenandoah) -- A local group is selling Christmas ornaments in memory of a local child who passed away over six years ago.
Members of the Shenandoah High School Class of 2021 are spearheading a fundraiser for the Isaac Gibson Memorial Scholarship -- in memory of their classmate who died from complications of Leukemia in September 2013. Rosie Stark is one of the community members who is also helping with the fundraiser. She said the scholarship was developed to help Gibson's classmates cope with his death.
"In his memory -- he had a great little spirit -- we wanted to do something that would keep his light shining throughout the year and to help his classmates go forward with processing losing a classmate," said Stark. "Starting in 2014, we developed this scholarship, and it will be given to the class Isaac would have graduated with, which is 2021."
Stark says the group will be selling an ornament in memory of Gibson.
"It's an ornament that can be displayed all year long," said Stark. "It's in the shape of a heart. We are selling these for $10. When you purchase an ornament, there will also be a ribbon that will be on a Christmas tree that will be displayed at the Everly Brothers House by the Depot on Sheridan Avenue. The ornament will be a keepsake, but the ribbon will be displayed in memory of somebody that you lost."
Ornaments are currently on sale and can be obtained in a variety of ways.
"You can purchase the ornaments by contacting myself or if you do know one of the classmates of 2021, they will also be selling them," said Stark. "We'll be selling them up until November 28th. Of course, we will continue to sell as long as we have orders, but our goal is to have the majority of them sold by the 28th of November."
Thanks to a donation, Stark says all of the sales will go directly towards the scholarship.
"We had a very generous donation at the start of this, so all 100 percent of the sales go to the scholarship," said Stark. "We have sold over 100 right now. Our goal is 200, but if we can sell more, that's even better."
To purchase one of the ornaments and have a ribbon displayed on the Christmas tree, contact Stark at (402) 639-9290 or call Shenandoah High School Guidance Counselor Heather Weiss at (712) 246-4727.
Stark was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Routine Show. You can hear the full interview below.