(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska election officials are gearing up for an election unlike any other next week.
Polls for the Nebraska Primary are open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. While the usual precincts will be open in Otoe County, County Clerk Jenny Bassenger tells KMA News precautions will be taken to protect both poll workers and voters to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
"For the poll workers, they will be used masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes," said Bassenger. "The voters will be offered a mask, an individual pen they can use and take with them afterwards. And, we have marking tape, so that we can mark off that six-foot distance to keep everybody within six feet apart."
Like other election officials, Bassenger pushed absentee voting in Otoe County for this election. As of earlier this week, Bassenger says her office had mailed out 3,950 absentee ballots, of which close to 2,300 had been returned. And, she expected those numbers to climb by the end of the week.
"If all those ballots were to be returned, that have been issued," she said, "we would be above the total number that voted before the last primary election, before the polling votes are counted."
Bassenger says the voting by mail option is convenient for the public.
"We like that option for the safety of the voter, and the election worker," said Bassenger, "but we know that people do enjoy, and they like going to the polls to cast that vote, and they will have that opportunity on May 12th."
Absentee ballots must be returned to Bassenger's office by Tuesday at 8 p.m. Anyone with questions regarding the Nebraska Primary can contact the Otoe County Clerk's Office at 402-873-9505.