(Shenandoah)--It was eight years ago when Vaughn Livingston of Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah noticed metal markings for infants in Rose Hill Cemetery, children who had never had a permanent marker or monument dedicated to them when they died.
It was then that Vaughn and his wife, Joan, decided to do something about it.
That's when "Our Forgotten Angels" was born.
Vaughn and Joan have three children; Troy, Matt and Amy and enjoy spending time with their four grandchildren; Zander, Ruby, Meredith and Savannah.
Vaughn describes some of the history involved with these little ones who didn't get the opportunity to grow up.
"A lot of these were infants from many years ago whose families did not have the money to put a marker up. They may have been transients coming through Shenandoah working at the nurseries and were here for a short time and may have had a baby that passed away. Then they were buried here and maybe not forgotten by the family themselves, but just forgotten enough that they didn't have a permanent marker for themselves."
Most of the markers over the years have been placed at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, but Vaughn is letting other area cemeteries know, if they have infants that have never had a marker, he and Joan would be glad to furnish one.
With the help of Zach McGargill, who provides the monument lettering free of charge, the Livingstons place around 10 infant and children markers every year.
Children are being honored who passed away many years ago. And we're talking about many, many children.
"We have markers that were from infants from 1936 and 1920. We have one marker we're going to be setting soon of 31 infants that were buried in a section of Rose Hill Cemetery with no names and so we're just putting this marker in memory of the 31 infants in this section. It might have been a situation of the flu back in the 20s, the teens, the 30s where a lot of infants had passed away. It will be one marker that will say 'In Memory of the 31 infants' that are buried in this particular area," says Vaughn.
It's no doubt a labor of love.
"We furnish the marker and then we go out and set it in the cemetery, in the appropriate place where the sexton asks us to set them," he says.
It's a dedicated mission that Vaughn and Joan plan to pass along to Matt, who works with Vaughn at the funeral home and for the generations of Livingston family members to come.
"We just felt it was important," says Vaughn. "Whoever is born has to have a place, somewhere that has their name to show the world that they were here."