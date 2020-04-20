(KMAland) -- While the current situation has altered the lives of many families and young children, it's still important for them to spend quality time outside.
While most families should still practice social distancing, Heidi Lowthorp with Growing Strong Families and Iowa State University Extension & Outreach feels that families can, and should, still make time for children to get out of the house.
"As a parent, it's so important to let those children outside and enjoy the outdoors," Lowthorp said. "We see so many kids stuck on screens, but the outdoors is such a learning opportunity."
With schools shut down, Lowthorp says the outdoors can be used as form of science education.
"The outdoors is a great scientific laboratory for young children," Lowthorp said. "They can study the natural world. They develop those observation, communication and classification skills that they're going to need all their life."
Many activities can be done outside, while still practicing social distancing such as nature walks, gardening and playing tag.
Lowthorp adds that parent involvement when outdoors is key, too.
"Parents really should be right there with the child on the ground or in the tree," Lowthorp said. "They may be the first one to see something and that creates a new learning moment for them."
More information on outdoor activities for children can be obtained by contacting Lowthorp at the Fremont County Extension Office at 712-374-2351.