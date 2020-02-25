(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s American Legion golf course will become a public entity as a result of action by the Shenandoah City Council.
Before a standing-room-only crowd packing City Hall’s council chambers, the council voted 4-to-0 to enter into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and War Memorial Trust for the golf course and pro shop’s operations. Councilwoman Rita Gibson was absent. Council members took action following a public hearing, in which city officials explained why the golf course and pro shop was being leased to the city. Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer says the lease was developed after “100 hours of meetings” between the city, country club officials, and the legion’s golf committee.
“You know, we came with a good lease that, I think, really allows us to fully utilize the space out there,” said Tiemeyer, “opening it up to the public, doing some different things with the memberships, just making it absolute open to everyone, making it a completely public course.”
One of the questions asked during the hearing involved the fate of the golf course’s current employees. Tiemeyer says those employees will have to re-apply for their positions once the lease is signed.
“We will have to terminate all members, and create new positions,” said Tiemeyer. “That’s the code. That’s our book. That’s just the union contract. We are basically making new positions through those throughout the city. Those are the steps we have to take.”
Another question dealt with memberships. In addition to opening the course to the public, Tiemeyer says different levels of memberships, seasonal passes and incentives will be made available. There were also concerns about the golf course’s maintenance. Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt, however, expressed confidence in the arrangement.
“It’s all going to be a trial and error thing anyway, isn’t it,” said Hunt. “Who knows? Who could project down the road what it’s going to do? But it looks like, to me, the golf course was in some trouble with some dues, and memberships. So, we were approached if we were interested.”
Ron Gibson, chairman of the War Memorial Trust’s Board of Trustees, expressed his support for leasing the course and shop to the city.
“I think this a good move on the part of the city and the board of trustees to open this up, and make it a public golf course,” said Gibson, “so, we do have the opportunity for everybody in the community to use it.”
In terms of finances, Tiemeyer says any revenues generated would go into a separate account for the golf course’s operations—similar to arrangements for the Wilson Aquatic Center and Shenandoah Fitness Center. City Administrator A.J. Lyman adds the course should generate its own revenues, and that any tax dollars used would come from the city’s hotel/motel tax revenues, since it’s a recreational entity.
In other business, the council approved the city’s fiscal 2021 budget after no one spoke at a public hearing. The city’s property levy is estimated at $18.42 per thousand dollars valuation—a decrease of about $1.48 per thousand from the current fiscal year’s levy. Also Tuesday night, the council…
---approved an amendment to the city’s urban renewal plan to cover certain projects eligible for Tax Incremental Financing or TIF assistance. (We’ll have on this development in a future news story)
---approved the sale of city-owned property located at 1204 West Lowell Avenue to Brian Palmer totaling $500.
---set a public hearing for March 10th at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property located between 1009 and 1101 South Elm Street to Cody and Megan Rice for $1,000.