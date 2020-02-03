(Pacific Junction) -- A suspect faces numerous charges following a weekend arrest in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old David Lloyd Richey of Pacific Junction was arrested early Friday evening on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug tax stamp criminal penalties, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, hosting a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia. Richey was apprehended on 195th Street shortly before 7 p.m. He's being held in the Mills County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Other arrests are listed with the Mills County Sheriff's Office's latest report, published here: