(Pacific Junction) -- Two Pacific Junction residents were arrested on child endangerment charges Saturday night.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Robert Daniel Fisher and 35-year-old Beaufield Berry-Fisher were arrested for child endangerment around 9:45 p.m. along Hanna Avenue. Authorities say Robert was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Both suspects were booked into the Mills County Jail. Bond was set at $3,000 for Robert and $2,000 for Beaufield. No further details were released by the sheriff's office.