(Glenwood) -- A Pacific Junction woman was injured after her vehicle was struck by a dump truck axle.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a wreck around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 275. Authorities say 57-year-old Clay Moore of Omaha was driving a 1991 International Dump Truck northbound and 33-year-old Jamie Flora of Pacific Junction was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi southbound.
Police say the dual axle of the dump truck came off and struck the front of Flora's vehicle, causing severe damage. Flora was taken by Tabor Rescue to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs for minor injuries.