(Clarinda) -- With many employees working from home, Page County officials are purchasing additional laptops to use in the upcoming primary election.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of 10 laptops from Iowa Solutions Inc. for approximately $9,000 to be used for the upcoming June 2nd election. Currently, the county's 10 laptops are being used by various employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says they would need those laptops back in two weeks to begin preparing them for election use.
"Right now, what we are running into is that we'll need those back by May 1st to be able to start getting them ready for the election," said Wellhausen. "The thing we were wondering is if we shouldn't consider purchasing some laptops, so that way people can continue to work from home if they need to. Also, if there is a situation again down the road where we would need people to work from home that they would have that opportunity then."
Laptops used for the election are required to be completely wiped before election software is installed on them. County IT Director Kory Kline says laptops are in high demand right now with so many people across the country working from home.
"Laptops are getting hard to get right now," said Kline. "I can't guarantee you we can even get them. I talked to Solutions and they had an order in. They expected to get some, but nothing's concrete yet."
Current recommendations from Governor Kim Reynolds limiting social gatherings and in-person interactions run through April 30th. Should restrictions be lifted then and the county courthouse reopened for regular in-person business, the current county laptops would be back in time. County Supervisor Alan Armstrong says he would rather err on the side of caution, especially when it comes to operating elections.
"Under these circumstances, I don't like to see us spending money, but on the other hand, I think the odds are that it very well likely could happen again and I would sure hate to have it happen before the General Election and have a real problem in finding computers," said Armstrong.
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris echoed Armstrong's comments, saying the county is better off being safe, rather than sorry.
"With elections at stake and the ability for people to vote, that's basically what we're talking about, I'd hate for us to try to save $9,000 and put one of our elections at risk," said Morris.
In other business, the supervisors approved the county's five year construction program and fiscal year 2021 DOT budget with the Secondary Roads Department and approved the mailing of Homestead, Military and Family Farm Disallowance letters. The supervisors tabled a resolution regarding a tax levy for the Johnson Run Drainage District 12.