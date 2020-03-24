(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors has set policies for county employees to be paid if they need time off related to COVID-19.
Meeting via conference call Tuesday, the supervisors approved policies for emergency paid sick leave and emergency family and medical leave. The supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution declaring a disaster in the county in response to the virus outbreak. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the declaration allows the county to be eligible for federal or state funding down the road if it becomes available.
"We do encourage all employees as they work on different things related to the COVID-19 pandemic issue to make sure that they track their time and any expenses related to that, because if there is funding that becomes available down the road, then we would be able to put all of that to those different opportunities like grants or potential funding," said Wellhausen.
The emergency leave time policies align the county with guidelines implemented by the federal government under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed by Congress and signed by President Trump. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the policy widens the provisions for when employees can use their accrued sick time.
"The county has a very liberal sick leave policy in terms of being able to bank hours," said Morris. "For many employees, they are going to have lots of sick time from which to pull. For those who don't have a lot, then they would have the choice of either utilizing a supplemental insurance program that was offered to them or probably an unemployment claim."
For the emergency family and medical leave policy, county employees will be allowed to take up to 12 weeks to care for a minor child because the child's school or place of childcare has been closed or is unavailable due to the public health emergency. Wellhausen says the first two weeks would be paid at a full rate, while the remaining 10 weeks would be paid at two-thirds the normal rate.
"It basically states that the first 10 days of paid leave and that is considered part of the emergency paid sick leave policy," said Wellhausen. "After that, the remaining -- if they choose -- 10 weeks would fall into that two-thirds wage rate."
The county's emergency sick leave policy allows employees to use their accrued sick time if they are subject to quarantine, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or other provisions related to the outbreak. Wellhausen says the policy allows employees to be paid their normal wage for up to two weeks of sick time.
"For full-time employees, it states that they are allowed 80 hours of pay at their regular rate and that they can use that sick leave for that," said Wellhausen. "For part-time, it allows for pay for the number of hours on an average over a two-week period."
The provisions in the federal guidelines do not go into effect until April 2nd, however, the supervisors opted to enact the county's policy immediately. Wellhausen says this just offers some additional time for employees to take advantage of the leave time.
"If you make it effective today, there's still a two-week window in there for any individual as of April 2nd," said Wellhausen. "The law states that it starts on April 2nd, so it just does give a little bit more on that."
The policies do not apply to essential staff, which includes the sheriff's department, emergency management, dispatchers and public health. The full policies are available below.