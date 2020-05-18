(Clarinda) -- KMAland residents still have time to vote absentee in the June Iowa Primary.
Like other area election officials, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen has stressed voting by mail for the upcoming primary because of concerns attached to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Wellhausen tells KMA News her office has had a good response in terms of absentee ballots mailed and received.
"We have issued 2,474 ballots, currently," said Wellhausen. "We've already received back 1,400 ballots. So, that's a good number, and we're hoping that more continue to come in."
This Friday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.
"We do want to remind voters that those need to be postmarked by June 1st in order for those to be counted, and considered on time in our office," said Wellhausen. "Then, they do have all day June 2N.D. to return those to our office. They can't take time into the polling location, but they can take them into our office, as well."
For those wishing to vote in person June 2N.D., Wellhausen says the number of precincts in Page County have been consolidated to three for this election. One of the consolidated polling places is located in Clarinda.
"It will be at the (Lied Public) Library, still, but it will combine Clarinda wards 1 and 2 together," she said, "as well as Amity, Buchanan, East River, Douglas, Harlan, Noway, Nebraska and Valley townships, as well as any citizens from Braddyville, College Springs, Hepburn, Shambaugh and Yorktown."
Wellhausen says other precincts are consolidated into Essex City Hall, and the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society building.
"In Essex, voters will vote if they live in Essex, Pierce or Fremont Township," she said. "Then, at the Shenandoah Historical Society, that will now include Shen wards 1, 2 and 3, as well as Colfax, Grant, Lincoln, Morton, Tarkio and Washington townships, as well as Blanchard, Coin and Northboro."
Wellhausen adds safety precautions will be taken at the polls to protect voters and poll workers. Anyone with questions regarding the June Iowa Primary can contact the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219, or your local county auditor's office.