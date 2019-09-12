(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man previous charged in another incident faces more charges.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bryan Scott Casey was arrested Tuesday on a Page County warrant for probation violation. The charges stem from a sentencing on an original charge of domestic abuse assault--2nd offense. Casey was apprehended in the 1000 block of South 16th Street, and was taken to the Page County Jail, where he's held on $2,000 bond.
Further information regarding his arrest was unavailable.